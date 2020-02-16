Aaron Gordon was again a part of one of the greatest Slam Dunk Contests in the history of the NBA. The 2020 edition of the dunk contest featured Dwight Howard again donning the "Superman" outfit, Pat Connaughton with an ode to the film "White Men Can't Jump" and an absolutely amazing feat from Gordon, jumping over one of the largest players in the league.

Gordon's dunk over the 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall (Boston Celtics) only got a score of 47 out of 50, leading to Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. taking home the dunk contest trophy. Of course, the general sentiment around the league appears to be that Gordon was robbed of the victory, as many felt he was in the 2016 contest in which Zach LaVine took home first place despite some ridiculously impressive dunks from Gordon down the stretch.

So as Jones takes home the AT&T Slam Dunk trophy, Gordon is again left wondering just what does he have to do to one day take home the hardware.

Aaron Gordon breaks out a dunk for the ages in 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago