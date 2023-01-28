Aaron Glenn remains as a head coaching candidate for the Cardinals

There are still some head coaching vacancies across the NFL landscape as the league progresses to the conference championship round. Houston, Denver, Indianapolis and Arizona have all yet to hire their new head coaches.

It’s the Cardinals who are the team to watch regarding Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. He’s already interviewed once, back on January 21st. While other candidates (namely Sean Payton) have come and gone, Glenn is generally regarded as one of the top three candidates, along with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Steelers assistant Brian Flores.

Glenn’s strong leadership and organizational skills make him a strong candidate. The longtime NFL cornerback is expected to get a second interview with the Cardinals very soon. He’s not considered a real candidate for any other positions. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson removed himself from consideration in Carolina, where the Panthers instead hired Frank Reich.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire