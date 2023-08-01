Aaron Glenn offers a warning about reading too much into practice reps

Read any practice report from Detroit Lions training camp, including my own, and you’re bound to see some iteration of “Player X got first-team reps.” It’s generally for players who aren’t expected to be starters.

It’s factual information, but sometimes the facts don’t always tell the complete story. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn made sure to emphasize that point before Monday’s practice session.

Glenn riffed off a basic point about second-round rookie DB Brian Branch getting some first-team reps.

“Listen guys, listen, we’re going to play guys with different – in different packages,” Glenn addressed to the media room. “We’re going to play guys with the ones, we’re going to play guys with the twos, because you don’t want guys going against the same guys every time. Alright, so don’t get so caught up in where guys are at.”

Glenn noted he learned that from legendary head coach Bill Parcells, and that head coach Dan Campbell also learned the same lesson while playing under Parcells.

Branch is one of several Lions who aren’t expected to start who have taken training camp reps with the starters. Third-round DT Brodric Martin, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and udrafted rookie CB Starling Thomas have all gotten auditions to see how they stacked up with the starters over the last three days of practice.

Glenn concluded the press conference with the same admonition, albeit with a light tone and a knowing smile,

“…to see if he can play, you have to let him play with the first team, so please stop writing he’s with the first team. Please, alright.”

