Aaron Glenn offers insight on his experience in the NFL’s Accelerator Program

Aaron Glenn will be an NFL coach sooner than later. To that end, the Lions bright defensive coordinator was one of the prominent participants in the NFL’s Accelerator Program.

Held at the recent NFL meetings in Atlanta, the Accelerator Program is designed to help minority coaching and GM candidates to get better exposure and experience to help land the jobs they’re interviewing for. Glenn interviewed with the Broncos and Saints for their head coaching vacancies this offseason and is seen as a rising star in the coaching ranks.

He shared insight on his experience in the program with NBC’s Peter King, who graciously shared a few quotes from his conversation with the 49-year-old Glenn.

From King’s Football Morning in America,

“First night, we had a cocktail hour, which was unbelievable. [Atlanta owner] Arthur Blank, [Cleveland’s] Jimmy Haslam, [the Jets’] Woody Johnson, Steven Jones [of the Cowboys], [Buffalo’s Terry] Mr. Pegula. I not only talked to them, but exchanged personal phone numbers. I told my wife, ‘My phone is worth a trillion dollars now.’ Those conversations didn’t have a lot to do with football. Who am I as a person. Who are they as people.

Glenn addressed his status as an aspiring head coach during Lions OTAs last week with an earnest admission.

“I think I have the best job in the world. I really do,” Glenn said last week. “Man, I think I’m working for an outstanding head coach. I’m working for an outstanding owner. Outstanding president. Really good people in the building to work with. My main deal right now, I want to be the best coordinator Detroit has ever had. I’m going to stand by that and continue to say it because I really believe that in my heart. If the head coaching deal happens. It happens. But for right now? I think I have an outstanding job. I really do.”

If Glenn’s coaching helps Detroit’s revitalized defensive roster improve from the depths of the NFL rankings, he won’t need to be in the second edition of the Accelerator Program.