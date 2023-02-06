Aaron Glenn no longer a candidate for the Cardinals head coaching vacancy

There are still two NFL head coaching vacancies as the league enters Super Bowl week, but Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will not be landing one of the gigs.

Glenn is no longer under consideration in Arizona, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Cardinals whittled down their candidate list over the weekend, and Glenn was one of those trimmed from the candidate list.

Glenn interviewed twice for the Cardinals head coaching job, but the team has chosen to look elsewhere. He’s also interviewed with the Colts for their vacancy.

Glenn remains in play in Indianapolis, where he’s one of at least eight coaches who has interviewed at least twice for the position.

