The Lions last played in Week Eight and they had a performance to forget against the Eagles.

Philly whipped them 44-6 and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said on Thursday that he didn’t want the memory of that game to linger during the team’s bye week. Glenn told reporters that he dug a hole in the ground behind the team’s practice facility and gathered his players to watch as he buried the tape of the game.

“I really wasn’t looking at it as a motivation factor,” Glenn said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I really wasn’t looking at it as a symbol of what other coaches did. I looked at it, myself personally, that, man, these first eight games are over with. All the mistakes, all the arguments, all the issues, they’re gone. They’re done. So now, it’s time to move on to this last part of the season.”

Glenn’s not the first Lions coach to swim in these waters. Matt Patricia buried a football after losing his debut as the team’s head coach to the Jets in 2018, but things didn’t get any better for him before he was fired last year. Glenn and the current Lions staff will be hoping for better results from this burial.

Aaron Glenn literally buried the tape of the Lions’ loss to the Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk