Aaron Glenn and the Lions agree to a contract extension

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will remain in that role for a while longer. Per numerous reports, the Lions and Glenn have agreed to a contract extension for the veteran DC.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the deal is not yet finalized but will represent an extension for “multiple years” for Glenn remaining in Detroit.

Glenn was a serious candidate for head coaching vacancies this offseason, getting multiple interviews with both the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. He has been in charge of the Lions defense for the last two seasons under head coach Dan Campbell. The two worked together with the New Orleans Saints prior to coming to Detroit.

Glenn’s defense started poorly in 2022, ranking dead last in both points and yards allowed for the first seven games of the season. But some tweaks by Glenn, healthy returns from several key players and a more aggressive style of play led to a marked improvement. Over the final 10 games, a stretch in which the Lions went 8-2, the defense ranked in the upper half of the league.

