Aaron Glenn head coaching candidacy update

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn remains firmly in the mix for the two remaining head coach openings in the NFL. Glenn has interviewed twice with both the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.

A report from Zak Keefer of The Athletic indicates that Glenn “interviewed really well this week” with the Colts. In the same report is an indication from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the team might not hire a head coach before next Sunday’s Super Bowl.

If Colts want to talk to Shane Steichen after today, it can't happen until Monday, Feb. 13 (the day after the Super Bowl) Also:

— Aaron Glenn interviewed really well this week

— Jim Irsay has been much more involved in the eight second-round interviews https://t.co/6i2EJoww2B — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) February 4, 2023

As for the potential in Arizona, Cardinals Wire’s Jess Root points out a strong connection between Glenn and new GM Monti Ossenfort,

He and Ossenfort have a connection. As a player, Glenn played for the Texans from 2002-2004. Ossenfort was a pro personnel intern for the Texans in 2002 and a pro and college scouting assistant for them in 2004.

The Cardinals appear to be closer to making a decision than the Colts, and Glenn remains a strong candidate. Stay tuned…

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire