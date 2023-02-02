Aaron Glenn gets his 2nd interview for the Colts head coaching position

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is spending his Thursday in Indianapolis on an interview to become the next head coach of the Colts.

It’s Glenn’s second interview with the Colts for their head coaching vacancy. Indianapolis has interviewed several candidates along with Glenn, including interim head coach Jeff Saturday. He will be the eighth candidate to get a second interview with owner Jim Irsay and GM Chris Ballard.

Glenn has also interviewed for the other remaining head coach opening with the Arizona Cardinals. Both team are expected to make decisions soon.

