Aaron Glenn could be Cardinals’ version of Mike Vrabel

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to meet with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the second time sometime soon about the team’s vacant head coaching position. Glenn has led the Detroit defense for two seasons with not a lot of success.

In 2021, the Lions ranked 29th in yards allowed and 31st in points allowed. Last season, they were dead last in yards allowed and 28th in points.

They did make strides at the end of last season. They allowed 19.5 points per game and 351.2 yards per game over their final six contests, holding opponents under 300 yards three times.

However, coaching a great defense doesn’t necessarily mean being a great head coach.

Could it be that Glenn could be the Cardinals’ version of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel?

New Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort came from the Tennessee Titans.

Vrabel has had great success there.

In five seasons as the Titans’ head coach, he is 48-34. His first losing season with them was this season. He has taken the Titans to the playoffs three times.

The season before he was hired as their head coach, he was a bad defensive coordinator.

He was the Houston Texans’ DC in 2017 and they were dead last in points allowed.

Vrabel’s leadership has been a big reason why the Titans have been so tough.

Glenn’s defenses have not been good, but he is hard-nosed and viewed as a good leader.

He and Ossenfort have a connection.

As a player, Glenn played for the Texans from 2002-2004. Ossenfort was a pro personnel intern for the Texans in 2002 and a pro and college scouting assistant for them in 2004.

He also knows Kyler Murray’s family.

Glenn doesn’t appear to be an obvious candidate, but perhaps his leadership transcends just what his defenses have done schematically.

