De'Aaron Fox teases Harrison Barnes after rare technical vs. Pelicans

There have been plenty of unusual things happening in Sacramento this season.

The Kings are a good basketball team again, a purple laser atop Golden 1 Center shoots to outer space after every win, and Sacramento’s NBA-record 16-year playoff drought is on the verge of being snapped.

Amid all that, another rarity occurred inside G1C on Monday night: Harrison Barnes picked up a technical foul in the Kings’ 123-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Yes, Harrison Barnes.

It's only happened twice before in his 11-year career when he was a rookie with the Golden State Warriors during the 2012-13 season.

The technical was called in the third quarter after Barnes thought he was fouled by the Pelicans' Brandon Ingram while laying in the ball. He yelled at the official and immediately was whistled for a tech.

Moments later, coach Mike Brown was seen speaking to the official with a grin on his face. After the game, Brown revealed what he told the ref.

"Yes, I can't remember which official I was talking to,” Brown recalled. “I said, 'You know it's got to mean a little something because Harrison Barnes never gets a tech. He never does because he doesn't argue.'

“He goes, 'Yeah, he argued on the last pass.' I said, 'No, just in general.' He's not one to argue, and when he does, it probably means something happened, and so I was a little surprised, but it happens every blue moon."

Barnes is one of the most poised, non-reactive players in the league.

HB got a tech last night i swear i ainâ€™t know he could do that ðŸ˜­ — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) March 7, 2023

Meanwhile, getting T'd up isn't anything new to his teammate De'Aaron Fox, who hilariously trolled Barnes on Twitter after the game.

You can have a few of my techs @hbarnes ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) March 7, 2023

Fox has the sixth-most technicals in the league this season with 11, behind Anthony Edwards (13), Trae Young (13), Draymond Green (15), Luka Doncic (15) and Dillon Brooks (16).

Now Barnes knows if he wants to borrow one from Fox, Fox has more than enough to spare.