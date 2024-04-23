De’Aaron Fox reflects on the season for his Sacramento Kings; talks disappointment of missing playoffs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – In his exit interview on Monday morning, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about the lessons of the season after an earlier end to the season than expected, the disappointment of missing the playoffs, the improvements he made defensively, the importance of Sacramento’s offseason ahead, what he will think about most this summer, Keegan Murray’s future impact on the team, where he feels he can still take his game to and seeing Associate head coach Jordi Fernandez take over the Brooklyn Nets as a first time head coach.

