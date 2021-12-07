De’Aaron Fox the odd man out in Sacramento?

The Kings are at a crossroads yet again, with a new interim head coach, a relatively new GM, and a lot of players with uncertain futures. GM Monte McNair drafted two guards in consecutive drafts (Mitchell and Tyrese Haliburton) despite having De’Aaron Fox on the payroll, which suggests to executives around the league that Fox will be his main piece for a big move.

De’Aaron Fox and his Sacramento Kings looking to make the most of the practice time – two days before hosting the Orlando Magic. pic.twitter.com/EvT5OBCKUm – 3:21 PM

After consecutive wins over the LA Clippers, Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry talks about the impact of Terence Davis, De’Aaron Fox’s defense, the success of the 4-guard lineup & finding consistency.

FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/WrjKURPCfh pic.twitter.com/npP5K8xHJW – 2:41 AM

Haliburton gave props to De’Aaron Fox for his defense on Paul George. PG finished with 15 points on 5-for-21 shooting and turned the ball over 5 times. – 12:54 AM

Kings win 104-99, beating the Clippers for the second time in 72 hours. Terence Davis had a season-high 28 points. De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton combined for 35. Marvin Bagley III posted his first double-double of the season. Kings’ first home win over Clippers since 2013. – 12:42 AM

If Clippers ever find a spurt, they best take the lead with it. Sacramento added to their halftime advantage and are up 76-70 through 3 quarters.

De’Aaron Fox: 16 points, 8/16 FGs, 7 rbeounds, 5 assists, 1 steal. – 11:51 PM

The fact that Davis has been able to get this hot in back-to-back games, & continues to get such good looks speaks to the impact of De’Aaron Fox & Tyrese Haliburton. Defenses have to focus so much attention on them both (and Holmes) in the pick & roll. Davis can freely get open. – 11:34 PM

Kings take a 50-45 lead over the Clippers into the half thanks to 27 points from the starting backcourt – 15pts for Tyrese Haliburton & 12 for De’Aaron Fox).

Paul George just 3/13 for LA. Reggie Jackson leads the Clippers with 9 points. – 11:07 PM

The Kings lead the Clippers 50-45 at the half. They’re only shooting 43.5% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range, but they’ve held the Clippers to 33.3%. Tyrese Haliburton has 15 points. De’Aaron Fox has 12. Paul George has eight points on 3-of-13 shooting. – 11:06 PM

Kings hold a 50-45 lead over the Clippers heading to the half. Tyrese Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox have a combined 27 points. – 11:06 PM

Kings off and running against the Clippers. Both teams tied 29-29 after 1. De’Aaron Fox 10pts (5/7) to lead Sacramento – shooting 55%. LA shoots 48% and 8 points each for Reggie Jackson & Paul George. – 10:36 PM

All tied up at 29-29 after 1Q in Sacramento. De’Aaron Fox has 10 points. 7 for Haliburton. Paul George has 8 points for the Clippers. – 10:35 PM

De’Aaron Fox has 10 points in nine minutes and just scored the Kings’ first fastbreak points. – 10:27 PM

Fast start for Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox, who has 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting over the first nine minutes against the Clippers. – 10:26 PM

Paul George missed all 7 3s last night at Los Angeles, but hits his first 2 tonight in Sacramento.

George hasn’t been successful yet inside the arc, missing a long 2 and getting a drive swatted by Chimezie Metu that led to De’Aaron Fox’s third FG.

Clippers up 16-13 5.5 min in. – 10:19 PM

And despite strong preseason chatter that a slow start in Sacramento could lead to a potential Ben Simmons trade with Philadelphia, there remains no significant current discussion between the Sixers and Kings. Fox and Tyrese Halliburton are still deemed unavailable, and second-year standout Tyrese Maxey has emerged as a legitimate starting point guard in Philadelphia. -via Bleacher Report / November 26, 2021

There is room for hope; six of Sacramento’s 11 losses have come by single digits. Perhaps Gentry’s veteran savvy and fresh voice can fix enough problems around narrow margins to salvage the Kings’ playoff chances. That would likely have to come without any major trade fixes in the near future. Sacramento brass expect Gentry, Fox, and the Kings to recapture what led to their strong start themselves, as opposed to making any other stark personnel changes, sources told B/R. -via Bleacher Report / November 26, 2021

And the Kings won’t yet discuss any framework that includes either De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / October 14, 2021