De’Aaron Fox on the Kings Play-In matchup with Warriors; Sacramento’s experience with Golden State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday’s practice, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox shares his thoughts on another matchup with the Warriors coming up in Tuesday’s winner take all Play-in Game, the experience they have against Golden State after dropping a seven-game playoff series last season, how three of the four games this season were decided by one-point and the defensive improvements for Sacramento this season.

The Kings will host the Warriors on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m.

The winner of Tuesday’s contest will advance to face the winner of Wednesday’s Pelicans and Lakers Play-In game in New Orleans, where the victorious team hosts the second Play-In game on Friday night.

