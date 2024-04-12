De’Aaron Fox on his Kings now locked into Play-In Tournament after 135-123 loss to Pelicans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about Thursday’s 135-123 loss to the Pelicans, trailing New Orleans by 23 points early in the first quarter, Sacramento being swept in the season series 5-0 and now being locked into the Play-In Tournament with two games remaining in the regular season, while having to fight their way into the playoff picture.

