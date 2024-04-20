De’Aaron Fox on his Kings heading into the offseason following season-ending loss to Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about what went wrong for Sacramento in Friday’s 105-98 loss to the Pelicans in New Orleans, dropping a sixth game this season to that team, his first half being better than his second half, the offseason ahead and the uncertain future of Malik Monk with the team due to his upcoming free agency.

