De’Aaron Fox hopes Kings can carry momentum from win over Warriors into Play-In with Pelicans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Thursday’s practice in Sacramento, De’Aaron Fox looks ahead to Friday’s Play-In game in New Orleans, the tough 0-5 season matchup against the Pelicans, the absence of Zion Williamson, the benefit of just his Kings playing against that team last week and the desire to get the season’s first win against the Pels in a winner take all situation.

Friday’s Play-In game between the Kings and Pelicans will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. PT from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

