De’Aaron Fox enters COVID-19 protocols

Shams Charania: Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sacramento is expected to have a handful of total players entering protocols along with several more staff members.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

De’Aaron Fox has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/5541KUnBd4 – 6:27 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

A ton of NBA players have entered the league’s health-and-safety protocols including Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, LaMelo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox and Russell Westbrook.

Is it time for the NBA to pause the season? basketballnews.com/stories/its-ti… – 6:20 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sacramento is expected to have a handful of total players entering protocols along with several more staff members. – 6:15 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Who has a better In & Out dribble than De’Aaron Fox? pic.twitter.com/s0Kl8CmwWc – 11:00 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Doug Christie is victorious in his Kings coaching debut, Sacramento tops the Wizards 119-105 thanks to a 35-16 4th quarter. De’Aaron Fox 28pts, Harrison Barnes with 19 – 12:28 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings 119, Wizards 105: De’Aaron Fox scored 28 and Harrison Barnes had 15 points in the last 7:01, helping the Kings beat the Wizards in their first game under acting head coach Doug Christie. – 12:28 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings lead the Wizards 107-98 with 3:24 left. Sacramento with a nice stretch here with De’Aaron Fox on the bench. – 12:18 AM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings trailed by 12 in the 3rd quarter and have rallied here in the 4th to take a 90-89 lead over the Wizards with 9:50 to go. De’Aaron Fox up to 23 points, Tristan Thompson a big spark off Sacramento’s bench with 15 points – 12:01 AM

Story continues

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Wizard lead the Kings at the half 57-56. Bradley Beal looked poised to have a big game tonight, has 19 at the half. De’Aaron Fox 16pts for Sacramento. Doug Christie opted to not use a 3-guard lineup. – 11:09 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards go into halftime leading the Kings 57-56. Beal has 19 pts, Harrell has 12. De’Aaron Fox has 16. – 11:07 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Wizards lead the Kings 57-56 at the half. Bradley Beal is cooking with 19 points. De’Aaron Fox has 16. Tyrese Haliburton is doing a little bit of everything with four points, two rebounds, six assists, three blocked shots and two steals. – 11:06 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

De’Aaron Fox pulls up for a free throw line jumper to get the Kings on the board. 2-2. – 10:11 PM

More on this storyline

Charlotte Hornets PR: OFFICIAL: @Charlotte Hornets have recalled LaMelo Ball & Ish Smith from the @GreensboroSwarm. They will rejoin the team in Portland on team’s six-game road trip. Tomorrow’s injury report is as follows: 12/17 at POR – INJURY UPDATE: LaMelo Ball – Questionable (Return from H&S; Protocols) -via Twitter @HornetsPR / December 16, 2021

Adam Zagoria: Nets coach Steve Nash says the guys in Covid Protocols — including James Harden — ‘can’t go into any facility n NY’ to work out but he hopes to ‘get them back to moving and getting themselves prepared to return to play.’ -via Twitter @AdamZagoria / December 16, 2021

Tim Bontemps: Doc Rivers says the 76ers have had internal discussions about restricting their own actions to try to do what they can to slow the spread of COVID-19. Said the Sixers, like every other team, are just trying to navigate this situation. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / December 16, 2021