De’Aaron Fox chats about Sacramento Kings offseason while hosting youth basketball camp in Rocklin

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox, joined by his son Reign, talks about hosting his week-long youth basketball camp at Hardwood Palace in Rocklin, the evolution of his summer camp.

Fox, 26, reflects on concluding his seventh NBA season with Sacramento. He reacts to the contract extension for his head coach, Mike Brown, discusses Malik Monk’s upcoming free agency, his former Kentucky Wildcats coach John Calipari leaving for Arkansas and he looks ahead to the changes for next season.

