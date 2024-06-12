Aaron Flowers named to true freshman watchlist ahead of 2024 season

In most spring games, there’s a players that arises to the top and shows great potential. But then the regular season comes and that same player is stuck down on the depth chart and never heard from again.

Most think that won’t be the case for Oregon true freshman safety Aaron Flowers. In his first appearance in the 2024 Spring Game, Flowers had four tackles, two solo and two assisted, but he was in on many other plays and seemingly always the ball, especially for a true freshman who isn’t supposed to know all that much.

According to CBS Sports, Flowers could be one of those true freshmen in the 2024 season that could make an impact right away for their team.

“There are some snaps to grab at safety behind Kobe Savage and Tysheem Johnson. That is a plus for Flowers, who greatly impressed during spring ball and had a huge spring game,” said writer Chris Hummer. “Given that almost every other player in the safety mix is an unproven underclassman, Flowers definitely has a path to the field.”

Flowers was the No. 7 safety and the No. 102 overall player in the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire