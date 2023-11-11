Aaron Estrada, Alabama basketball handle Indiana State 102-80

Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 102-80 victory over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Tide was led by the impressive backcourt of Aaron Estrada and Mark Sears who combined for 51 points as the Tide eclipsed the 100-point mark in back-to-back games to start the 2023-24 season.

Grant Nelson helped the cause with his 20 points and eight rebounds and is quickly becoming one of the premier bigs in college basketball.

Up next for Coach Oats and the Crimson Tide is a home matchup against South Alabama on Tuesday night from inside Coleman Coliseum.

