Aaron Ekblad with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Aaron Ekblad (Florida Panthers) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/06/2023
Aaron Ekblad (Florida Panthers) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/06/2023
The Detroit Red Wings host the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena. Bally Sports Detroit Extra has the game.
The #Chiefs have pulled referee Scott Novak for the second time this season in Week 18 against the #Raiders.
The star was airlifted to hospital after the accident.
Jeremy Renner shared a video from the ICU shortly after 911 call records detailed some of the injuries he suffered in a recent snowplow accident.
Friday was a rare recent day of calm weather and might be the last one for awhile.
The Browns sent home Jadeveon Clowney on Friday, a day after he criticized the Browns’ coaching staff and admitted he refused to play on anything other than third downs during the Ravens game in Week 15. “We just want volunteers, not hostages,” defensive end Myles Garrett said Friday, borrowing a Mike Tomlin line, when asked [more]
Hillis airlifted to local hospital in Florida
Trent Frederic and Brendan Lemieux engaged in a spirited bout Thursday night in what was one of the best fights of the 2022-23 NHL season so far.
The stark contrast between Ronaldo joining Saudi club Al-Nassr just three weeks after Messi lifted the World Cup reflects a long-held truth: that one is a great goalscorer and the other is so much more
Jadeveon Clowney's last move with the Cleveland Browns happened off the field — a public bashing born of frustration and disappointment. Clowney was sent home from practice on Friday, one day after he harshly criticized the organization and coaching staff in an explosive interview that effectively ended his second season in Cleveland just ahead of the finale in Pittsburgh. Coach Kevin Stefanski refused to directly address Clowney's status — or provide any specifics about his decision to punish the defensive end — as the Browns (7-9), who always seem to be embroiled in drama, prepared to face the Steelers (8-8) on Sunday.
We are a month away from this year's trade deadline and candidates to be moved are starting to emerge. There are several players who are having down years compared to previous seasons and could potentially benefit from a change of scenery. Some of ...
After praying for Hamlin on Monday night, many fans also prayed for Higgins’ well-being because of his direct involvement in the traumatic event.
When Tom Kim didn’t have any family around for Christmas last month, Jordan Spieth's family welcomed the 20-year-old with open arms.
The Boston Red Sox might want to consider changing the jersey number of offseason addition Justin Turner.
After waking up, Damar Hamlin asked doctors if the Bills won the game against Cincinnati. Their response was perfect.
There were playoff ramifications with Bills-Bengals not being played.
Mike Moustakas was released by the Reds on with $22 million remaining on his contract.
Green Bay still has to record a must-win, but if the Packers prevail, who'd be next on the docket? Here's a look at the wild-card round candidates.
Chase Claypool's sideline outburst in Detroit wasn't a diva wide receiver moment. It was a guy built in winning cauldrons being fed up with what he saw from his teammates. He found out that he and Justin Fields are built from the same cloth.
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly in intensive care after a swimming accident. KNWA in Arkansas reports that Hillis was taken to the hospital by helicopter after the accident, which took place in Pensacola, Florida, reportedly after Hillis went into the water to save his children from drowning. His children are OK. Hillis’s [more]