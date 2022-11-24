Aaron Ekblad with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins
Aaron Ekblad (Florida Panthers) with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins, 11/23/2022
Aaron Ekblad (Florida Panthers) with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins, 11/23/2022
In the Thanksgiving Week edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald looks at Patrick Mahomes' continued reign, evaluates Jacoby Brissett's impact filling in for Deshaun Watson, and sends the Saints some holiday cheer.
Germany play the blame game after 'ludicrous' Japan defeat
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
Patrick Beverley has a suspension coming.
Sean Kugler was reportedly sent home by the team prior to Monday's loss.
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident. The [more]
Groups E and F get underway on Wednesday as Spain, Germany and Belgium play their first matches of the tournament.
Zach Wilson met with reporters inside the locker room just a few hours after Robert Saleh announced Mike White as the Jets’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Chicago.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar. Lets take a look at how much the referees will be paid for their participation in the many matches.
After shoving Suns center Deandre Ayton on Tuesday, Lakers guard Patrick Beverley made it clear he was merely defending a teammate.
Ronaldo is a free agent after being released by United.
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
Justin Fields suffered a separated shoulder and torn ligaments against the Falcons.
The news emerging in the aftermath of Monday night’s 49ers-Cardinals game has become far more interesting than anything that happened during the game itself. In addition to Cardinals safety Budda Baker saying he doesn’t think everyone played hard during the 38-10 loss to whatever caused the Cardinals to fire offensive line coach Sean Kugler (don’t [more]
Steph Curry recently reflected on a conversation with Bob Myers that saw the Warriors star fight "like hell" to keep Mark Jackson as the team's coach.
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.
No. 9 Arkansas came up just short to No. 10 Creighton in one of the best games of the early college basketball season so far. The Razorbacks fell 90-87 in a high-scoring affair to the Bluejays, and while the effort from the young team was praised, notable figures throughout college basketball reacted to the officiating. Former Iowa Hawkeye and current professional basketball player in the NBA G-League, Jordan Bohannon called out one official by name.
The Rangers traded veteran forward Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday afternoon.