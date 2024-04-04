Aaron Downes hails Torquay United's squad amid uncertainty over club's future

Torquay United interim manager Aaron Downes has praised the dedication of his squad as uncertainty continues over the future of the club.

The side had 10 points deducted after owner Clarke Osborne's said he intended to appoint administrators.

Bids to take over the club are due to be in by Thursday evening as the Gulls fight relegation from the sixth tier.

"I believe they've carried themselves admirably in the way they have gone about their business," Downes said.

"One thing people can't throw at the players is that they are not trying.

"They're giving everything for this football club and, whether they're going to be here or not, they've gone about their business very selflessly, as people might say they get paid to do.

"They've absolutely thrown themselves into it and they're giving their everything for the Torquay United cause."

The Gulls are in 18th place, five points clear of the National League South relegation places with five games to play - the next four of them away from home.

But Downes says he has not seen any drop-off from them despite the uncertainty surrounding their future and that of the club.

"We've all seen over the years players that get called mercenaries and they move from club to club and don't care," he told BBC Sport.

"These players have all got an affinity with the football club and they've been through a bit while they're here and they've had some disappointments and some good days and bad days.

"But they care and they've shown that in their application on the pitch.

"There might be errors. There might be faults from some people but there's never been a lack of desire or will and the players, the staff have got to take immense credit for that."