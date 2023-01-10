Aaron Donald's top plays 2022 season

Associated Press

The Lions were featured on HBO's “Hard Knocks” in the preseason, firing up fans who enjoyed seeing and hearing coach Dan Campbell and players such as running back Jamaal Williams behind the scenes, and they ended the regular season by winning eight of 10 games. Detroit (9-8) fell just short of making the playoffs for the first time in six years and finished with its first winning record since 2017. The Lions' win at Green Bay on Sunday night kept the Packers out of the postseason and provided another sign that the franchise finally has a bright future.