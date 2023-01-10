Aaron Donald's top plays 2022 season
Watch Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald's top plays during NFL 2022 season.
Watch Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald's top plays during NFL 2022 season.
The Houston Texans ask the Lions for permission to interview OC Ben Johnson for their head coaching vacancy
The future Hall of Fame QB's response when Jameson Williams asked for a jersey sure is interesting...
The Lions were featured on HBO's “Hard Knocks” in the preseason, firing up fans who enjoyed seeing and hearing coach Dan Campbell and players such as running back Jamaal Williams behind the scenes, and they ended the regular season by winning eight of 10 games. Detroit (9-8) fell just short of making the playoffs for the first time in six years and finished with its first winning record since 2017. The Lions' win at Green Bay on Sunday night kept the Packers out of the postseason and provided another sign that the franchise finally has a bright future.
After parting ways with Lovie Smith as head coach, the Houston Texans have requested permission to interview Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen
Draft decisions are coming in hot and heavy for the Michigan football program, with the Wolverines' third draft
With so many of the team’s top upperclassmen returning, Utah will be among the favorites to win the Pac-12 yet again in 2023.
The Patriots bringing Bill O'Brien back as offensive coordinator seemed like a foregone conclusion not too long ago, but New England suddenly has serious competition in the O'Brien sweepstakes.
Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) and Lovie Smith (Texans) are out, marking five teams with head coach openings. Nate Davis assesses their attractiveness.
ESPNs Ryan Clark called out Aaron Rodgers after the Packers season came to close at Lambeau Field for the third straight season.
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates, the latest news, analysis and scenes as Georgia and TCU clash throughout the night. Follow along.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
Here's the updated order of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft following the results of Sunday's Week 18 games.
49ers linebacker Fred Warner is dumbfounded by Brock Purdy's lack of attention throughout the NFL.
Jack Jones' suspension reportedly led to the rookie cornerback openly challenging head coach Bill Belichick. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has the details.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
The last time the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft was traded was 2016 when the Rams moved up to draft Jared Goff.
The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2023 NFL playoffs riding a 10-game winning streak after taking down the Arizona Cardinals.
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.