Aaron Donald's mindset: 'No way' Rams lose to 49ers in NFC Championship Game

Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams are extra motivated to beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Not only are the two teams division foes battling for the right to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVI, but the Rams have lost the previous six matchups against San Francisco dating back to the 2018 season.

"The past is the past, honestly," Donald told reporters Thursday afternoon. "This is a different type of football here that is going on this week. This is one game away from the Super Bowl against an opponent that we're used to, we just gotta play four quarters, we gotta find a way to finish.

"This week my mindset is there is no way we're going to lose this game. We gotta play four quarters, we gotta find a way to finish and I know that we're going to do that."

If you were to ask anyone on the 49ers what their mindset is heading into Sunday's game, they would likely say the same thing. Both teams are equally confident and expect to win this game.

Each team is all-too-familiar with the other, there are no more surprises. Donald and the Rams know exactly what they have to do in order to beat the 49ers and vice versa.

