Aaron Donald's 49ers quip spices up Rams rivalry ahead of 2022 NFL season

Donald's spicy quote shows 49ers-Rams rivalry alive as ever

Time to add another chapter to the 49ers-Los Angeles Rams rivalry.

In an interview with NFL Network on Sunday, Aaron Donald, the Rams' defensive leader, had some choice words for the 49ers heading into the 2022 NFL season.

"I dislike the Niners, everyone knows that," Donald said. "I don't like the Niners at all, they don't like us."

Donald continued by saying that is what happens when there's such a fierce rivalry between two teams. He also noted that every game between them is a "dogfight."

"No love at all towards them guys -- I really dislike them," Donald said with a slight smile.

For Donald to say he dislikes the 49ers, even in jest, makes sense. In 15 regular season games against the 49ers, Donald is 5-10 dating back to when the team was the St. Louis Rams in 2016.

Donald did get the last laugh last season, as the Rams defeated the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game en route to their Super Bowl win. Despite pondering retirement at the conclusion of their run, Donald's contract was restructured, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

At any rate, with the 49ers facing the Rams twice in October, expect 49ers fans to have those dates circled and ready for the matchups.

