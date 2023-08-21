Aaron Donald won't take part in joint practices with Broncos this week

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald went viral for swinging his helmet at Bengals players during a joint practice last summer, but there won't be any repeat when the team goes to Colorado to work with the Broncos this week.

Head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not be attending this week's practices when he answered a question about why Donald dressed and took part in warmups before sitting out Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders.

“He’s got a baby that’s due any day and so he’s not going to make the trip to Denver and so we wanted to make sure that he got kind of his dress rehearsal, so that was the thought process there,” McVay said, via Cameron DaSilva of USAToday.com. “A lot of our guys that haven’t played in the preseason will go through that next week. I wanted to be able to get that done with him this week.”

This is the final week of the preseason, so Donald's next time seeing another team will come in the regular season opener against the Seahawks on September 10.