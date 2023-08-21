Aaron Donald won’t practice or play against Broncos this week

The Denver Broncos’ interior offensive line won’t have to worry about facing the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL this week.

The Broncos are set to host the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of joint practices this week leading up to their preseason finale, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald won’t make the trip to Denver.

“He’s got a baby that’s due any day and so he’s not going to make the trip to Denver,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, according to Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire.

Donald wouldn’t have played against the Broncos on Saturday, anyway — McVay often holds his stars out of preseason games — but he would have practiced against Denver had he made the trip.

A nine-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVI champion, Donald is 2-0 against the Broncos in his career in the regular season, totaling two sacks in those contests.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire