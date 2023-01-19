Aaron Donald won’t play in Pro Bowl, replaced by Daron Payne

Aaron Donald missed the final six games of the regular season for the Los Angeles Rams and he’s still not healthy enough to take the field. With the NFL Pro Bowl approaching, Donald revealed that he isn’t healthy enough to participate and he’s been replaced by Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders.

Washington’s Daron Payne was named to the Pro Bowl today to replace Aaron Donald, who told the NFL that he is unable to participate. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2023

Despite playing in only 11 games this season due to a high-ankle sprain, Donald was selected to the ninth consecutive Pro Bowl to begin his career. In those 11 games, the All-Pro interior defender registered 49 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Entering this season, Donald never missed a game due to an injury in his career. Even though there were rumors that he could retire this offseason, the future Hall of Famer proclaimed that he’ll be playing in 2023.

Meanwhile, Payne deservedly got a chance to be named to the Pro Bowl after posting a career-best 11.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in 2022. After missing the Pro Bowl last year due to making — and winning — the Super Bowl last season, Donald will miss this year’s Pro Bowl under different circumstances.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire