Aaron Donald won’t play in Pro Bowl due to injury, replaced by Derrick Brown

Aaron Donald is a 10-time Pro Bowler but he’ll be skipping the festivities for the third straight year next month. The Carolina Panthers announced on Friday that Derrick Brown has replaced Donald in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Donald is “unable to participate due to injury.”

Donald missed the Pro Bowl two years ago for a good reason as the Rams were in the Super Bowl. Last year, he missed it due to an ankle injury that required surgery.

Donald has been healthy all season so it comes as a surprise that he’ll be skipping the Pro Bowl due to injury, but he’s not the first (nor the last) player to bow out for that reason.

Panthers DT Derrick Brown has gone from first alternate to official invitee to the Pro Bowl. He will replace Rams' Aaron Donald, who is unable to participate due to an injury. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) January 19, 2024

The Pro Bowl Games will take place in Las Vegas on Feb. 4, one week before the Super Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire