Aaron Donald wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week for 4-sack game

Aaron Donald has gotten to the point where he’s so dominant on a week-to-week basis that we almost forget how remarkably better he is than just about every other defensive player. We got a good reminder of his greatness on Sunday in Washington when Donald racked up four sacks and a forced fumble.

For his efforts, he was awarded NFC Defensive Player of the Week, the first time he’s won the award this season. Of the Rams’ eight sacks, Donald had four of them, and the attention Washington paid him played a part in the team’s other takedowns.

So even when he’s not getting sacks or tackles for loss himself, he’s opening up opportunities for other defenders.

This is the seventh time Donald has won Defensive Player of the Week, which is the most all-time in Rams history. Having already won NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice, he could be poised for a third title in 2020.

Through five games, Donald leads the league with 7.5 sacks despite being double-teamed on seemingly every snap.



