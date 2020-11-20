Aaron Donald has watched Darious Williams make plays in practice for years

Darious Williams has burst onto the scene as a key player for the Rams this season, going from reserve corner last year to ranking third in the NFL with four interceptions in 2020. His rise has been fun to watch, making a huge impact defensively opposite Jalen Ramsey at cornerback.

To many, this was an unexpected emergence. But for those inside the Rams’ facility, he’s been impressing the coaching staff and his teammates for a while.

In speaking to the media Friday, Aaron Donald said he’s watched Williams make plays consistently in practice for years. It was just that he didn’t get the chance to start because of the players who were ahead of him on the depth chart – guys like Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib, Nickell Robey-Coleman and even Troy Hill.

Aaron Donald on Darious Williams: "He's electric. He's a playmaker. His ball skills are amazing. In prior years he was doing these same things in camp, he just wasn't starting yet, didn't get his opportunities. He got a starting job and he gets to share with the world now." — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 20, 2020

Williams originally joined the Rams as a waiver claim by the team back in 2018 after the Ravens waived him. It seemed like an inconsequential move at the time, with the team just churning the roster and seeking depth at cornerback.

They obviously recognized his potential and saw the type of player he could become, but even the coaching staff probably didn’t expect him to become a Pro Bowl-caliber corner in his first season as a starter.