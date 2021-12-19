The Rams are healthy if not yet COVID-free.

They activated defensive backs Jalen Ramsey and Grant Haley from COVID-19 reserve Sunday, leaving them with 23 on the list. They had a high of 29 players on the list last week.

“Obviously, (I’m) very excited to be able to get Jalen back,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Sunday. “We know how important he is to our team from a leadership perspective and then a production perspective on the field. And so that’s really big to be able to get him back with how thin we were on the secondary. And then there are some other guys that are trending in the right direction and hopefully we’ll be able to get some good news on them today or tomorrow.”

The Rams’ game against the Seahawks was pushed back to Tuesday, because of their COVID-19 outbreak. It seems to have helped star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, too.

Donald (knee) returned to a full practice Sunday.

He was estimated as a non-participant Wednesday before moving to limited Thursday, and he remained limited Friday and Saturday.

McVay said Saturday that Donald was going to be OK.

Donald played 74 of 78 snaps in Monday night’s win over the Cardinals and sacked Kyler Murray on the game’s final play, one of three sacks he had in the game.

Center Brian Allen (knee) and defensive tackle Greg Gaines (hand) remained full participants.

Aaron Donald upgraded to full participation Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk