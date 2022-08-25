Aaron Donald swings helmet in wild practice fight between Rams, Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Apparently it's fight season in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals -- last year's Super Bowl participants -- became the latest teams to throw down at a joint practice Thursday, and this one was pretty intense.

Here's a description of the fight, per reporters in attendance.

A full out brawl has taken place at #Bengals and #Rams practice. It has been all Laâ€™el Collins and Leonard Floyd all day, they just went after each other again and caused a full out fight with severe players falling to the ground — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 25, 2022

Zac Taylor says practice was nearly over when final fight broke out when Aaron Donald swung a Bengals helmet and came down hard on someone's head. pic.twitter.com/qLSy0NTneE — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 25, 2022

Click here for a video of the fight where Donald is taken to the ground by a Bengals player.

If Donald swung a helmet (or two) and hit a Bengals player, then he deserves a suspension. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in 2019 for hitting then-Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet. That suspension was ultimately reduced to six games.

However, there are some major differences between the two incidents, and one of them is that, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, "Clubs -- not the NFL -- are responsible for overseeing conduct of players at practice, including joint practices. So fair to say league discipline for Aaron Donald (or anyone else) in today's brouhaha is unlikely."

And what are the chances the Rams suspend their best player? Probably pretty small.

Thursday's altercation wasn't the only joint practice fight we've seen this month.

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers got into fights during joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week. Players were kicked out of practice on both occasions.

Wednesday's altercation also wasn't a huge surprise. The Rams and Bengals just played in Super Bowl LVI, with L.A. winning in dramatic fashion late in the fourth quarter. Tempers were going to be high between these teams this week. It's probably a good idea going forward to not schedule joint practices featuring the most recent Super Bowl participants.