Aaron Donald out Sunday, probably done for year

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald‘s season is likely over.

Donald has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Broncos due to the ankle injury that has kept him out since Week 11. It looks like it will also be keeping him out of the team’s final two games.

Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked at his Friday press conference if Donald will play again this season and said “probably not” in response. The Rams will be the “road” team in a SoFi Stadium matchup with the Chargers in Week 17 and they will close out the season in Seattle in Week 18.

Donald has 49 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery this season and the Rams will be hoping that he and many of their other veteran stars are able to rebound from a disappointing season when they return to action in 2023.

