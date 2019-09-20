Aaron Donald is still limited in practice

There’s currently no reason to think Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald won’t play on Sunday night against the Browns. Still, Donald has a back injury that continues to keep him from fully participating in practice.

Again on Thursday, like on Wednesday, Donald was limited in practice.

Coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday that Donald is feeling better. With three more days to rest and recover, Donald should be good to go.

The situation remains something to watch, not only in the hours before the game but during it. Will he be used more sparingly than usual? Will the injury be aggravated?

Donald briefly left Sunday’s win over the Saints due to the back problem. So something is going on there. Whether it affects him on Sunday night could become a factor in whether he’ll be wreaking his usual havoc on the opposing offense.