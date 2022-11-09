Aaron Donald snapped an insane 59-game streak of pressures against the Bucs

Whenever the Rams take the field, they can count on Aaron Donald to get after the quarterback and disrupt the opposing offense at least a couple of times per game. He’s arguably the best defensive player in the game today, certainly the top interior pass rusher.

But against the Buccaneers, he didn’t generate the pressure he usually does.

According to Next Gen Stats, Donald finished with just one pressure in the Rams’ 16-13 loss to Tampa Bay. It’s the first time since Week 14 of 2018 that Donald finished a game with fewer than two pressures, snapping a streak of 59 straight games with two-plus pressures.

Donald still had a significant impact on the game and finished with a PFF grade of 78.6 thanks to his one sack and pass defensed. He just didn’t pressure Tom Brady as much as usual, partly because of how quickly Brady got rid of the ball on each throw.

According to PFF, he’s up to 28 total pressures this season, which puts him tied for 27th in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire