It’s one thing for Antonio Brown to go into business with Kanye West’s Donda Sports, given that Brown’s time as an NFL player is clearly over (as he has admitted). It’s quite another for one of the best players in league history to sign with West’s fledging sports management group.

Via HipHopDx.com, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald recently said during an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast that he has joined Donda Sports.

“My wife actually does my marketing,” Donald said. “It was an opportunity that came to us and it made sense. Hearing the whole spectrum of everything that they was gonna be bringing, the family atmosphere that they got at Donda Sports . . . for me, it was a no-brainer.”

Donald, 31, is a three-time defensive player of the year. He should have been the Super Bowl LVI MVP, frankly. He will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Although Donda Sports will be handling West’s off-field deals, his on-field contract has yet to be adjusted. He considered retiring after the Super Bowl. He apparently has decided not to do so. If, however, the Rams fail to give him a new deal that better reflects his value, the market, and the salary cap, maybe he’ll retire. Or at least hold out.

Donald becomes the first real coup of Donda Sports. Roughly a decade ago, Jay-Z launched Roc Nation, which has become one of the top agencies in the representation of NFL players for the on- and off-field pursuits.

That could be the next step for Donda Sports. All it takes, frankly, is the hiring of an NFLPA-certified contract advisor.

Aaron Donald signs with Kanye West’s Donda Sports for marketing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk