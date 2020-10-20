Aaron Donald shares funny piece of advice for Tua Tagovailoa ahead of Week 8 matchup

Aaron Donald probably isn’t looking too far ahead on the Rams’ schedule, but in two weeks, he’ll get the chance to welcome Tua Tagovailoa to the NFL in the rookie quarterback’s first career start. The Dolphins are moving forward with Tagovailoa as their starter, with their next game coming against the Rams in Week 8.

Donald is currently focused on sacking Nick Foles and stuffing the Bears offense on Monday night, but in an interview with Sports Illustrated, he was asked to give some advice to Tagovailoa ahead of his first start in two weeks.

“Just hold the ball, don’t do too much running. He’ll take them sacks, how about that?” Donald joked.

It’s certainly not an easy matchup for Tagovailoa, going up against a Rams defense that ranks fifth in scoring and fourth in passing yards allowed. They’re also near the top of the league with 20 sacks, 7.5 of which have come from Donald alone.

Then there’s Jalen Ramsey in the secondary, who’s one of the better defensive backs Tagovailoa will face in his NFL career. Darious Williams is a ball hawk, too, while John Johnson is outstanding in the middle of the field.