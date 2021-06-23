Aaron Donald seems to like the idea of the Rams signing Melvin Ingram

The Los Angeles Rams already have one quality edge rusher to pair with the ever-dominant Aaron Donald after re-signing Leonard Floyd this offseason, but they don’t have a clear-cut starter on the other side.

There are plenty of options on the free-agent market that are surprisingly still available, including Melvin Ingram. The NFL’s official Twitter account posed the question of which defense should add Ingram and Donald surprisingly responded with a cryptic message.

He seems to be on board with the idea of the Rams signing the veteran pass rusher, which would bolster an already strong defense. A trio of Donald, Ingram and Floyd would be outstanding for L.A.

Donald isn’t flat-out recruiting Ingram the way some other players have, but it’s rare to see him respond to a tweet like this, which makes it notable. The Rams currently have $6.97 million in cap space and though Ingram’s last contract averaged $16 million per year, he won’t make that much on a one-year deal this season.

If the Rams can somehow make enough cap space to sign Ingram and get him to take about $7-8 million for one season, it would absolutely be a worthwhile signing and give him a good chance to win a ring.

Though he had zero sacks in seven games last season, he recorded seven sacks in each of the previous two seasons and 29 total sacks in three seasons from 2015-2017.

List