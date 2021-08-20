Aaron Donald seeing ‘really good things’ from A’Shawn Robinson

The Rams’ decision to trade Michael Brockers this offseason was rooted in clearing cap space. They saved more than $6 million in doing so, which is more important than the 2022 seventh-round pick they got in return from the Lions.

They also traded him knowing they had a viable replacement on the roster in A’Shawn Robinson, one of their big free-agent signings last year. Robinson, who slimmed down this offseason, is a perfect fit at 5-technique with the Rams, playing the same role Brockers did.

He’s become more explosive, mobile and agile with the weight he’s lost, something even Aaron Donald has noticed. Donald spoke about Robinson’s growth after practice Thursday, saying he had his best day of practice yet against the Raiders.

“A’Shawn had a good day,” Donald said. “I watched A’Shawn today, he looked strong, he looked explosive today. He was stout on his double teams. He had some good rushes today. That’s a guy that has been improving a lot in this camp and in my opinion, from what I’ve seen, this is probably one of his best days he put on film. He did some real good things. That’s what you want in camp, that’s what you expect from guys. We just got to keep working.”

Donald didn’t practice, so he was able to watch what went down on the field, specifically on defense. So for him to say Robinson stood out and did well against double teams is a good sign for the Rams as they approach the regular season.

We know Donald and Sebastian Joseph-Day are going to be key starters, but if Robinson can step up next to them, the defensive line could actually improve over last season.