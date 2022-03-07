Aaron Donald, Sean McVay, new OC and other Rams stories for Cardinals fans

We have made it to another offseason weekend and it is time to take a look around the NFC West to check in with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals to see what is new with them.

What has been going on with the Los Angeles Rams as free agency approaches?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Arizona Cardinals fans to know about.

Aaron Donald took no days off, like J.J. Watt

Kliff Kingsbury raved about how J.J. Watt was back at the team facility working out the day after the Cardinals’ loss in the playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams.

Rams DT Aaron Donald apparently uses the same approach. Even a day after the big Super Bowl parade, he was back at the facility crushing his workout.

Contract talks happening between Rams, Donald

Donald teased the idea of retiring if the Rams won the Super Bowl. despite being under contract still, he and the team are in talks for an extension.

Rams add new OC

The Rams had to replace offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who was hired to be the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. They replaced him with Liam Coen. Here is what there is to know about him.

Sean McVay still intrigued by potential TV career

McVay will be getting a contract extension with the Rams after winning the Super Bowl. He teased potentially retiring from coaching and going to work as a television analyst.

He is coming back to coach the Rams but he still is his eyes on a television career, although it is not the right time presently.

Mutual interest for Rams, Odell Beckham, Von Miller to re-sign

Miller and Beckham were key pieces to the Rams’ championship run, as they were midseason additions.

Both will be free agents, but there is mutual interest for the return of both Miller and Beckham, although the receiver tore his ACL in the Super Bowl and will not play much, if at all, in 2022.

