Aaron Donald ruled out for Sunday, will miss game due to injury for first time in his career

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will do something he’s never done before on Sunday: Miss a game because of an injury.

Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed today that Donald won’t play Sunday against the Seahawks because he has an ankle injury.

Donald has never before missed a game because of an injury. The only two games he’s missed in his career were the first and last games of the 2017 season: The first because of a contract holdout, and the last because the Rams were resting their top players for the playoffs. (Donald won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award for that season despite missing two games.)

The 3-8 Rams have been devastated by injuries this season, and they’re eight-point underdogs on Sunday against the Seahawks.

