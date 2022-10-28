Aaron Donald reveals plan for Deebo Samuel in 49ers-Rams Week 8 showdown

Aaron Donald breaks down how Rams plan to contain Deebo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Los Angeles Rams want to avoid a repeat of Deebo Samuel's performance in the 49ers' 24-9 win in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

Samuel was targeted seven times by Jimmy Garoppolo, hauling in six receptions and going off for 115 receiving yards and one touchdown against San Francisco's NFC West rival in the victory.

The Rams' defensive anchor Aaron Donald spoke to the media Thursday, revealing how the defense is zeroing in on preventing the 49ers receiver from having explosive plays.

"We kind of know how they're going to use him and how they use him and where he's going to be and the way they try to get them in certain positions get the ball in his hand, just let him work," Donald told reporters.

"And that comes down to when he's got the ball, we've got to tackle. We can't miss tackles and allow him to break the runs and long screens on us. So we do that and everyone swarms to the ball, we will be fine."

Donald emphasized tackling Samuel because the 26-year-old had 105 yards after the catch in the two teams' first meeting, so if they cannot bring down the 49ers receiver, he will make them pay.

Nonetheless, the Rams might not know until game time whether Samuel will suit up for the matchup as he has missed practice this week.

Regardless, it appears that Los Angeles is preparing for the 49ers as though Samuel will be playing.

