Aaron Donald reportedly ends Rams holdout, won't play in opener

Aaron Donald's holdout is over, but the end didn't come in time for the Rams' best defensive player to suit up in the season opener.

Pro Football Talk first reported





Saturday that Donald has reported to the team facility and passed his physical after sitting out all of training camp and preseason. He will not play in Sunday's opener against the Colts.



Donald did not get the new contract he has been seeking, but both sides will continue discussions as the defensive tackle gets back to work. The team will waive the $1.4 million in fines he had accumulated during his holdout and he will be paid for Week 1, despite not suiting up, PFT reported.





.The 26-year-old is due to make $1.8 million in base salary this year. He has been a Pro Bowl selection in all three of his NFL seasons and was a first-team All-Pro pick the last two years.