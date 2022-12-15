As the Rams get going on practice for their upcoming Monday night matchup with the Packers, one of their best players still won’t be on the field.

Aaron Donald will remain out of practice with his ankle injury, head coach Sean McVay said in his Thursday news conference.

Donald has not played since suffering the ankle injury in the Week 12 loss to Kansas City. The three-time defensive player of the year has 5.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits in 11 games this season.

McVay also mentioned that quarterback John Wolford, center Brian Allen, and defensive tackle Marquise Copeland won’t practice on Thursday.

Baker Mayfield is in line to start Monday’s game against Green Bay — and probably would be irrespective of Wolford’s injury status after he came in and defeated the Raiders two days after joining Los Angeles.

The Rams’ full injury report will be released later on Thursday.

Aaron Donald remains out of practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk