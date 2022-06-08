How will Aaron Donald’s record contract impact NFL rosters? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and ESPN’s Senior National NFL Writer Jeremy Fowler discuss the record $4.65 billion Walmart Heir Rob Walton and his group will pay to become the owners of the Denver Broncos. What does this astronomical number mean for the possibility of Black primary ownership of an NFL franchise? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.