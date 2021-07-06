Aaron Donald ranked as best interior defender in NFL, but one voter put him 4th

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
Aaron Donald has won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, made the Pro Bowl seven times in seven seasons and has been named a first-team All-Pro six times. He’s well on his way to Canton, surely as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Yet, someone doesn’t think he’s the best interior defender in the NFL. Or the second-best. Or the third-best.

ESPN surveyed more than 50 NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players to rank the 10 best players at each position and unsurprisingly, Donald was the top interior defender once again. It’s the second year in a row Donald has received more first-place votes than every player in the NFL regardless of position.

However, one voter ranked him as low as fourth at his position, meaning that person believes there are three interior defenders better than Donald. The Steelers’ Stephon Tuitt was the only other player to earn a first-place vote, likely from that same voter who put Donald fourth.

Yes, someone voted Donald fourth. That particular voter prioritized youth and upside. But Donald has shown zero signs of slowing down at age 30. His 24.2% pass-rush win rate leads all defensive tackles by a wide margin, and that’s with facing a double-team on 219 of his 314 rushes, the most in the league. Donald created 30 incompletions, second to edge rusher T.J. Watt.

“You’re not stopping him,” an NFC exec said. “[You] just hope to get the ball out fast.”

ESPN didn’t specify whether it was a player, scout, coach or executive who put Donald fourth, but whoever it was, their logic is unfounded. Donald is only two years older than Tuitt, yet he has shown no signs of slowing down. And his upside is winning Defensive Player of the Year again. Tuitt has very little chance of winning that award, so his upside isn’t close to what Donald’s is.

Tuitt is a good player and probably underrated, but there’s a strong case that he’s not even the best defensive lineman on his team, with that title going to Cameron Heyward. Donald is far and away the best interior defensive lineman in football.

“I would put a space between him and all the defensive tackles or edge guys, honestly,” an AFC scout told ESPN. “He’s by himself.”

    Afghan government forces are prepared to launch a counteroffensive against the Taliban, according to a spokesman for the northern province of Takhar, on Monday (July 5) after the Taliban attempted to seize Takhar’s capital city, Taleqan, a day earlier.Violence has escalated in Afghanistan in recent weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden announced troops would withdraw unconditionally by early September on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.On Monday soldiers were seen guarding Taleqan’s Western gate, while armed civilians patrolled the streets.Hamed Mobarez is a spokesperson for Takhar’s governor.“The Taliban tried to break the city’s defense line and enter Taleqan’s western gate, but they faced strong resistance from our defense and security forces. Our forces were able to defend the western gate of the city with high morale and patriotism.”The Taliban has seized most districts in the province in their attempt to reach the capital city.One government official from the neighboring Badakhshan province told Reuters the Taliban has also recently captured 26 of its 28 districts, which border Tajikistan and China.Tajikistan accepted over 1,000 Afghan military members fleeing violence over the weekend, and bolstered their own border protections in anticipation of Taliban encroachment.