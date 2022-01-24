Aaron Donald, Rams ready for 'dogfight' vs. 49ers in NFC Championship Game

Donald, Rams ready for 'dogfight' vs. 49ers in NFC title game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have had the Los Angeles Rams' number over the past few seasons, and Aaron Donald and his teammates know Sunday's NFC Championship Game will be an epic battle between these NFC West rivals.

"I feel like it's the perfect setting, to get to where we need to get, we got to play a divisional opponent that has got the best of us the last couple of times, you wouldn't want it no other way than what we got it right now. So, getting ready for a dogfight," Donald told reporters after LA's 30-27 win over Tom Brady and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp averaged 120 yards over the Rams' two losses to the 49ers this season but knows the 49ers' defense will be eager to slow him down.

"It's going to be fun this week to prepare for them again, it'll be another division opponent we'll be playing for a third time this year, a really good team, they've got a lot of guys across the board that I have a lot of respect for," Kupp told reporters Sunday. "Being able to play at home at SoFi for the conference championship against a team that you've played twice in your division is an incredible opportunity."

Matthew Stafford and the Rams got up 17-0 in that Week 18 regular-season finale, but failed to preserve the lead and failed to keep the 49ers out of the playoffs. Now that the 49ers once again are the Rams' opponent, Stafford is looking forward to the challenge.

"They're a team that's playing really good football at the moment, physical, tough, finding ways to win, defense is playing outstanding, their offense is playing timely and obviously their special teams made some big plays last week," Stafford said.

Story continues

The veteran quarterback also mentioned that he hopes to see lots of "blue and yellow" after the 49ers' fans invaded SoFi Stadium and forced Stafford to use a silent count during a home game.

It will be an emotional game for both sides, and the 49ers know one of the hardest things to do in sports is beat a team three times in one season.

A trip to the Super Bowl will be on the line in Tinseltown on Sunday.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast